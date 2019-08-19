Julius G. Scott

Julius G. Scott passed away on Aug. 18, 2019 surrounded by his family in Kerrville.

Born in Jonesboro, Louisiana to Victor and Lurline (Waters) Scott, he grew up in Alexandria, Louisiana. Having survived childhood polio, Julius would remain as physically fit and active for the remainder of his life.

He was an Eagle Scout and proudly served his country in the United States Navy. After graduation from Louisiana College, Julius chose to pursue a career in Corrective Therapy within the Veterans Administration. He retired after serving as Coordinator of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine at the VA Hospital of Kerrville. He was active in the life of the community through coaching Little League and Pony League Baseball and a dedicated member of First United Methodist Church for almost 60 years. He was proud to serve as the first athletic trainer for Tivy High School, a voluntary position for over 40 years.

He married the love of his life, Mary A. Patton, on Dec. 23, 1958. Julius was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Billy, and great grandson Isaiah. He is survived by his wife Mary; brother Charles Scott and wife Mary Virginia of Jasper, Georgia; daughter Sharon Smith and husband Jerry of Crestline, California, son Julius C. Scott and wife Jan of New Braunfels, Texas, daughter Mary Jane Scott of Kerrville, and son Timothy P. Scott and wife, Holly, of Bryan, Texas; grandchildren Dusty Beeson and wife Erin, Sara Smith, Clyde Smith, Jacquleyn Scott Gomez and husband David, Jourdan Scott Arces and husband Rene, and Katie Scott; great grandchildren Gabriel Beeson, Sophia Beeson, Charlotte Jones, Matthew Scott Spiratos, Isabelle Arces and Jackson Scott Gomez.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastors David Payne and Donna McGee. A private burial service will be held at Garden of Memories Cemetery prior to the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First United Methodist Church, Kerrville, Texas or Peterson Hospice.

We wish to extend our thanks for all the love and support provided by our friends, the community, First United Methodist Church and Peterson Hospice.

