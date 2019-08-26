Dorede "Dee" Speaker

Dorede "Dee" Speaker, 82, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away peacefully at home from pancreatic cancer on Aug. 23, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, Kerrville.

Dee was born in Dallas, Texas to Leslie and Dorothy (Shaw) Prichard on Sept. 2, 1936 and was raised in Emmetsburg, Iowa. She married John Speaker on August 11, 1994, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Dee attended Southern Methodist University and graduated with a degree in mathematics from the University of Iowa.

She married and lived in several states before settling in Corpus Christi to raise her four children. She taught algebra at Cullen Junior High School and then Ray High School. While teaching, Dee met lifelong friend, Cindy King.

After retiring in 1994 and marrying John, Dee spent two years in Milwaukee, Wisconsin before returning to Texas to live in Kerrville. During her 23 years as a Kerrville resident, Dee was active in the community and a friend to many. John and Dee were passionate about travel, visiting all 50 state capitols and more than 25 foreign countries.

An active member of the First United Methodist Church, Dee served as an usher, a member of the Fisherman’s Club, and a member of the 21st Century Sunday School Class. She was a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, Daughters of the American Revolution, and Riverhill Country Club; and volunteered with the Friends of the Library and as a docent at the Schreiner Mansion museum. She enjoyed golfing, playing bridge, and reading.

Dee is survived by her four children, Heather (Eric) Zapp of Houston, Greg (Karen) Bavender of West Des Moines, Iowa, Bonnie (Trip) Thomas of Corpus Christi, and Elizabeth (John) Trupiano of Dallas; one sister, Jennie (Roger) Stewart of Maquoketa, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Andrew Zapp, Kameron (Wesley) Ply and Courtney Bavender, Saige and Logan Thomas, and Carter and Serena Trupiano.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville