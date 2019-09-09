Jack Conrad Pyle

Conrad Pyle, 85, of Hunt, Texas, went home to His Lord on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

Conrad was born in Houston, Texas to parents, Jack A. Pyle and Edith Parsell Pyle. They lived in Pecan Park where he attended South Maid Elementary, Deady Junior High, and Milby High School. He played trombone in the band and sang in a men's quartet. Conrad came from a musical family. His Dad played organ for 35 years at Broadway Baptist Church. His aunt Helen taught him piano and Dad helped him with the organ. Conrad used these talents in the Baptist churches he joined wherever he lived.

Conrad worked at Hughes Tool Co. while he attended the University of Houston. In May 1958, he received his engineering degree.

In June 1958, Conrad married Theresia "Terri" Looper and began their journey of 61 years. God blessed them with one daughter and three sons. During these years, he worked for Gulf Interstate. In 1970, the family moved to Omaha, Nebraska where he worked for Northern Natural Gas. Later he became vice president of Northern Plains, a company within the parent company. Conrad designed and helped build gas pipe lines from Canada into the U.S. He enjoyed his work and became known as the “Father of Northern Border.” He was blessed with great people working with him during those years.

Conrad retired and moved to Hunt along with Terri and son, Russell. They purchased River Bend Bed & Breakfast where they enjoyed introducing the beautiful Hill Country to lots of city folks. He also raised longhorns, deer, and later goats.

The B&B was sold in 1999 and Trinity Baptist Mexico Mission Team became their life. They shared Jesus love with many small towns and churches in Mexico. God provided team members from San Antonio and Center Point as well as Trinity. These years were very special for Conrad and Terri.

Conrad was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, and son, Mark.

Conrad is survived by his wife, Terri; daughter, Jeanna Brown and husband Thomas; son, Kurt Pyle and wife Marla; son, Russell; grandchildren, Derek and Mitchell Brown, Alyssa Barbo and husband Jeremy, Ryan Pyle and wife Elizabeth, Bailey Fritz and husband Jeremy. He also loved and enjoyed his great-grandchildren, Michelle and Kendall Brown, Arianna Barbo and Mark and Fred Pyle. Conrad also deeply loved his brother, Kenneth Pyle and wife, Sheila; and his sister, Barbara and husband Clarence (Babe) Dreymala; his cousin, Emmet Harris and wife, Paulette.

The family wishes to thank Hilltop Village Nursing Home and Peterson Hospice Care for the loving, fun care they provided for Conrad. And we praise God for all our loving family at Trinity Baptist Church.

There will be no funeral services at this time.

May God grant each of you the love and guidance He blessed Conrad with these past 85 years.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.