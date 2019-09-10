Jeptha Thomas Smith

Jeptha Thomas Smith, of Center Point, passed away on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at the age of 94.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at Gaddis Memorial United Methodist Church in Comfort officiated by Rev. Barbara Dyke.

He was born in a log cabin on the family farm south of Wewoka, Okla. on Oct. 4, 1924 to Marshall M. Smith and Ida S. Smith. Shortly after World War II, he met Joyce E. Foley, and a year later, were married in the Methodist Church in Cromwell, Okla. on Dec. 6, 1947. After almost 68 years of marriage, Joyce passed away on Oct. 17, 2015.

He is survived by his daughters, Jan Aileen Stevenson and Jo Elaine Childers and her husband Pat Childers, all of Center Point, Texas; grandson, Tommy Childers, of Center Point, and granddaughters, Jaime Wyche and husband Michael Wyche of Dripping Springs, Texas and Jana Mahoney and husband John Mahoney of New Braunfels, Texas. He is also survived by his great-granddaughters, Kayla Wyman ,of Center Point, and Payten Wyche of Dripping Springs, Texas; great-grandsons, Miles, Cole and Tucker Wyche of Dripping Springs, Texas and Davis and Carter Mahoney of New Braunfels, Texas; step-great-grandson, Spenser Doss of Center Point, Texas; great-great-granddaughters, Kendall and Kylee, of Center Point, and step-great-great-grandson, Aiden. He also has several surviving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Smith; parents; brothers, Elvis, Marshall Robert, and Manus; and sister, Ollie Mae Graham, all of Oklahoma.

He was a World War II and Korean War veteran having served in the U.S. Army in the Medical Corp. in Winter General Hospital in Topeka, Kansas and Military Intelligence, Base Censorship Offices in Scotland, England, France and Germany as well as in 36 1stp Engineer Construction Bn at Fort Leonardwood, Missouri. He attained the rank of Master Sergeant. He attended Oklahoma A&M College which later became Oklahoma State University. He retired from Conoco (formerly Continental Oil Co.) in Corpus Christi, Texas in May 1985 after a total of 38 years of service in the Marketing, Purchasing and Production in Ponca City, Oklahoma, Galena Park, Texas, El Campo, Texas and Corpus Christi, Texas. After retiring in Corpus Christi, he and his family moved to the Texas Hill Country in the Kerrville and Center Point area in 1999.

He will be cremated and interred beside his wife in the family chapel columbarium on the property.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaddis Memorial United Methodist Church.

