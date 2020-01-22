Leona Audry Holloway

Leona Audry Holloway, 89, of Center Point, passed away on Jan. 20, 2020 in Kerrville.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Funeral services will be held 10 am, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Burial will follow at Center Point Cemetery.

She was born in Eufaula, Okla. to Mary E. Rose and C.E. Alston on May 8th, 1930. She married Ezekiel Lee Holloway Sr. on Oct. 11, 1947 in Grants, New Mexico.

She devoted her life to being a homemaker and raising her three children and fostering many others. She served the Lord with all of her heart for most of her life; she was a woman of commitment.

Leona was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Ezekiel Holloway Sr.; daughter, Mary Ann Taylor; her three brothers, George Alston, Arthur Alston and Jim Alston; and her two sisters, Flo Pike and Ray Downing.

Leona is survived by her sister, Jean Robbins; daughter and son-in-law, Mona and Gregg Boothby; son, Ezekiel Lee Holloway Jr.; niece, Ernistine Curtis; her 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great-grandchildren.

The family of Leona wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at River Pointe memory care and Peterson Hospice for their extraordinary care.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked that you donate to Alzheimer’s research-

