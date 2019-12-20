Sybil Jean Davis

Sybil Jean Davis, 96 years old of Kerrville passed away on Dec. 17, 2019 at her home in Kerrville.

She was born on Aug. 6,1923 in Chambers, Nebraska to Oscar George Craig, and Lily Mae Hunt and moved to Mission, Texas in the 1930's.

She went to school at Sharyland near Mission, Texas and graduated in Sacramento, California.

She worked as a purchase requisition clerk for the Navy in San Francisco during World War II.

She married Clarence Davis on July 25, 1943 in McAllen, Texas at the First Methodist Church.

She was a very active with many organizations. One of her favorites was volunteering at hospitals. She worked for many years at both McAllen and Kerrville Sid Peterson Hospital.

She was a founding member of the Rio Grande Valley Mounted Quadrille and also a member of Rio Grande Valley Motorcycle Club and was the secretary.

She loved riding horses and motorcycles and had a deep caring love for animals.

Sybil Jean Davis was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; mother and father; sister, Esther; and brothers, Bud, Lyle, and Jack Craig.

Sybil Jean is survived by daughter, Kay Davis and Hector from Corpus Christi; son, Craig and Rhonda Davis from Kerrville; grandson, Mason Davis; granddaughter, Janna Swank and Sean from Leander; and her two great-grandsons, Cameron and Joel.

Funeral services and celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville, with Frankie Enloe officiating.

The family would like to thank the people of Kerrville as she really loved living in the Hill Country.

