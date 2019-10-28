Lida Oliver Pitts

On Oct. 24, 2019, Lida Oliver Pitts left this life for her next one, leaving one less twinkle in our sky. She goes happily to join those loved ones who have gone before her and the angels sing her arrival.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Kerrville with a visitation preceding the service at 1 p.m.. A private burial service will be held later at Pearsall, Texas.

Lida was born in San Antonio in 1928 and grew up on a ranch in Big Wells, Texas during the Depression, learning the value of family, friends and community during tough times. The memories of those simpler times and a fond connection to nature would stay with her the rest of her life. Music was the centerpiece of her household growing up, and Lida found comfort in playing songs on the piano that she once heard her parents sing on the porch.

She later moved to Junction, Texas, near her Oliver relatives. Her father died when she was just 19 years old, which deeply affected Lida, yet her mother found the strength to raise 2 daughters and put them through college.

After graduating from A&I University in Kingsville, Lida married Leonard Garrett, a Methodist minister, with whom she had four children. Her children meant the world to her and her devotion to family, both past and present, was deep. She taught middle school in Mission, Texas for many years and was active in the community there. Later in life she earned a Bachelor’s of Nursing degree before marrying her second husband, Charles Pitts of Bishop, Texas, who she dearly loved.

Lida was a resident of Kerrville since 2009, a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, and a member of the Daughters of the American Republic.

We would all like to be remembered for our best nature and forgiven our faults. Most everyone who met Lida said “she’s so sweet”. She will be remembered for her loving heart, her generous nature, and her devotion to family.

Lida is survived by her four children, Ann Kaiser, Celeste Garrett, Lane Garrett, and Edwin Garrett; her two nephews, John Harle and James and Paula Harle, her niece, Sally and Brett Haugland, and multiple grand nephews and nieces.

Special thanks goes to Peterson Hospice for their loving care, especially Dianne Scull, RN and Susan Liljestrand, chaplain, as well as the many wonderful CNAs who took care of her, and Rev. Sheree Harris for her comforting guidance. A very special thanks goes out to all of her personal caregivers who gave her such special care and became family to her.

Memorials may be made to charity of one’s choice, Peterson Hospice or St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.

