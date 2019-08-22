Joe Rufus Spencer

Joe Rufus Spencer, 91, of Kerrville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.

Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, Aug. 22 from 6-8 p.m.. at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Graveside services will be held Friday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. at Garden of Memories Cemetery, with Pastor Frankie Enloe officiating.

He was born Feb. 11, 1928 in Dublin, Texas to Joe Weaver and Lena Wilson Spencer. On Dec. 27, 1948 he married the love of his life, Ruby Elizabeth Troutman, in Sinton, Texas. They were married 55 years until her passing in 2003.

Joe graduated from Sinton High School in 1945 and worked for the Rialto/Arcadia Theaters in Sinton, Texas and Beeville, Texas until he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1951. He served four years; including time spent in Japan, and was honorably discharged in 1955 with the rank of Master Sergeant. He continued to serve in the Air Force Reserves for many years after.

Joe started his career with Sherwin-Williams Paint Co. in 1960 in Beeville, Texas and was transferred to Kerrville, TX in 1973 to become the manager of the Kerrville store. He retired in 1991 after 31 years with Sherwin Williams. Joe’s retirement years were spent with his two great loves, his four dearly loved grandchildren and woodworking.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, wife Ruby and son Weaver, brother Charles and his wife Lyn, sister Ilene Walker, brother-in-law Glover McClintock, brother-in-law Ken Edwards and son-in-law Hackett Hagan.

Survivors include his daughter Keri Hagan of Kerrville, grandchildren Mallory Williams (Justin Pine), Christopher Williams (Patty), Jesse Hagan (Sarah), Catricia Vinyard and great-grandchildren Lillie Hagan, Lincoln Hagan, Reagan Pine and Riley Pine. Also surviving are his sister Beatrice McClintock of Trinidad, Texas, brother-in-law Jack Walker of Junction City, Ark., sister-in-law Laura Edwards of Schulenburg, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the staff and nurses at Town & Country Manor in Boerne for the loving care that he received and also River City Hospice for their guidance and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Medina Children’s Home, 21300 State Hwy 16 North, Medina, TX 78055 or the charity of your choice.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville