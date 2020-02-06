Allan Dean Wahrmund

With deepest sorrow, we announce that Allan Dean Wahrmund, age 61, our most beloved Dad, son, brother, family member and friend passed away suddenly on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.

Allan was born June 28, 1958, in Kerrville to Kathryn (Hermes) and Alanzo Wahrmund. Allan attended Notre Dame School, graduating from Tivy High School in 1976.

While just 15 years of age, he began working for C.R. Anthony Company until 1990. He was a founder of Trends Express, a retail store in 1990. In 1998, he worked at Dollar Tree until his retirement in 2017.

Those who knew Allan even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. The highlights of his life that brought joy was watching and attending sports games with his three boys. He just had a family excursion to see the Oklahoma Thunder beat the Spurs. He was always set on go for a golf game and taking trips to New Orleans and Costa Rica with his friends. His greatest guiding light was his grandchildren, who he loved beyond words.

Allan will be missed everyday by his sons, Shane (Erica), Eric (Joy), and Brian (Kristian); grandchildren, Brittany Wahrmund, Meriah Lopez, Alona Wahrmund, Catalina Wahrmund, Jaxon Wahrmund, Taylor Wahrmund, Jaydon Wahrmund, Eric Wahrmund II, Kapua Bailey and Micayla Madden, Ivan Wahrmund, Dakota Wahrmund, Savannah Wahrmund, Stephen Furbish, and Lawton Wahrmund; and great-grandson, Isaac Bailey. He also is survived by his loving mother, Kathryn Wahrmund; beloved siblings, Karen (Chuck) Storms, Dennis (Alice) Wahrmund, and Marian (Jon) Cox; aunts and uncles, Fern Griggs, Rose Backus, Milfred Hermes, Joyce Bailey, Leona (Tommy) Edgeman, and Larry (Pam) Hermes; nephews, Richard (Melissa) Wahrmund and Kyle Gallie; one great-niece, Peighton Wahrmund; and numerous cousins and friends.

We know Allan is now in heaven with his father, Alanzo Wahrmund, and his best friend and cousin, Hackett Hagan who preceded him in death.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville