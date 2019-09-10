Nola Steinert

Nola Steinert was born to Nolan and Eunice Swigart in Blue Rapids, Kansas on April 15, 1941. Nola passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.

A private family celebration of life will take place in Kerrville, Texas where her retirement started in 2007.

She is survived by her husband, Dale Steinert; three children, Kelly, Terry, and Jamey; along with four grandchildren, Michael, Christopher, Monique and Laura.

A special thank you to the Emergency Room and ICU doctors, nurses, and staff at Peterson Regional Medical Center who provided her with excellent compassionate care during her transition.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville