Helen Louise "Lou" Kinder Lewis

Helen Louise "Lou" Kinder Lewis gently rose into the presence of her Savior on Christmas eve day, Dec. 24, 2019. Her devoted husband, Bill Lewis, was at her side, along with her grandson and long-time caregiver, Robert Reeh, her daughter, Lisa Plaisted, and her granddaughter, Bethany Plaisted. Her passing was in her home at Brookdale Guadalupe River Plaza. It was a peaceful end to a very long and beautiful life.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Kerrville.

Lou is survived by her four children: Lynette Lewis, a long-time resident of Kerrville; her brother Patrick Lewis, also of Kerrville; his twin brother, Michael Lewis, of Phoenix, Arizona; and Lisa Lewis Plaisted, from Colorado Springs, Colorado. Fourteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren celebrate her life as well.

Lou was born March 13, 1929 on the edge of the Ozark Mountains in rural Advance, Missouri. Her father was the local drug store owner and a pillar of his community. She grew up Louise Kinder, the “surprise-child” youngest of four children, in the midst of the Depression. Lou was shaped by those events as well as the Methodist church and her family’s mid-western values.

She was kind to all, generous to a fault, but never wasted anything. She was a legend when it came to redeeming or reusing things. After high school, Lou attended Southeast Missouri State University, and graduated with a BA in Speech Therapy. It was there that she met 1st Lt Bill (William Edward) Lewis, a US Air Force Reserve navigator, returning to college after WWII. Between tennis dates and dances, they fell madly in love, beginning their 67 years of marriage on June 6, 1952.

Lou Lewis soon found out she was also married to the USAF – Bill was a flying officer being called back for active duty during the Korean War. They were hitched while Bill was on temporary assignment in Tucson, Arizona. “What a trooper” she was (a phrase that she would say about others): Her four children were born lickitysplit, while they were moving from base-to-base. (Lynette, in fact, was born enroute between temporary assignments.) By the time Lisa was born, Lou had four children under 30 months! What a trooper! Somehow, she managed to raise them all with grace and gusto – even with their dad often away on TDY for 3 to 6 months at a time.

Eventually, the turbulence of child-rearing passed, and she could begin to enjoy the sunny side of Air Force life. As much as she could on a budget, Mom decorated every new house so that it would feel like the same familiar home. She was an accomplished seamstress, a skill that she honed both to save on clothing our large family, and to show-off a little. She was a very stylish mother-of-four...and eventually, one very head-turning colonel’s wife! She also dearly loved cooking and entertaining – indeed, she made it look easy – though it usually meant that there was rarely any down-time for this “Energizer Bunny.”

She was late to bed and early to rise on most days. Mom also worked at times in her profession (speech therapy) and once, in Nebraska, as the social director of a nursing college. But she really came into her own as a leader among volunteers: Christian Women’s Club, Officer’s Wives Club, and Bible Study Fellowship among others. “Rightly dividing the word of truth” was one of her passions, and those who worked with her were shaped by that passion and her gracious, life-giving spirit.

She brought all of that spirit to full bloom here in Kerrville when they came here 40 years ago in 1979. Lou was instrumental in their attending Kerrville First United Methodist Church. She served in many capacities there, as well as at “His Hill” School and Camp in Comfort. Perhaps her favorite pursuit while still active in Texas was as a receptionist for the Butt Foundation at their Laity Lodge retreat center in Leakey. She never tired of giving herself wholeheartedly for worthy ends.

Mom and Dad were “forever weds.” Lou would never have dreamed of any other life. Likewise, Dad made it very clear to her that he would be there, God-willing, “until death do we part.” They have both lived out their best intentions until Mom passed this week. In the moment of her death, Jesus words echoed through my mind bringing peace: “Well done, my good and faithful servant … Come on in and share my happiness.

