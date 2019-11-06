Miles Land

Miles Land, 64, of Kerrville, passed away on Oct. 30, 2019, surrounded by family.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Riverside Church of Christ, with Kevin Kasparek and Raoul Ferris officiating.

He was born in Midland, Texas to Willard and Marjery Land on Jan. 11, 1955.

He was a licensed paramedic for over 30 years. He enjoyed flying, servicing computers for family and friends, and working with the youth program at church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, Mark; and son, Ryan.

Miles is survived by his wife, Myra; five children, Ehren, Jacob, Candice, Justin, Natalie and their spouses; sister, Melissa and spouse; and five grandchildren, Simona, Lucas, River, Kaiya and Daniel.

Memorials may be given to the Youth Group at Riverside Church of Christ 625 Harper Road Kerrville, Texas 78028; Peterson Hospice; or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

The family of Miles wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Singh and Dr. Renschaw, the Texas Oncology Kerrville staff, the 8th floor Oncology staff at Methodist Hospital and Peterson Hospice.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville