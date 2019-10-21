William "Bill" James Treybig

William "Bill" James Treybig was born May 14, 1932, in Bernardo, Colorado County, Texas, to William Paul Treybig and Marie Pauline Hennecke and died in Kerrville on Oct. 19, 2019.

In 1937 the family moved to El Campo, Texas, where he graduated from El Campo High School in 1950. He played multiple sports for the school and remained a fervent Ricebird. He attended Wharton County Junior College and then Texas A&I in Kingsville where he graduated with a Natural Gas Engineering degree in 1955. He went to work for the Ohio Oil Company, later Marathon Oil Company, in Bay City, Texas, where he met his wife, Dorothy Lukefahr Treybig.

They married in June, 1957 and began married life in Houston. That was followed by stints in Bay City, again, then Iraan, Midland, back to Bay City, then Houston. Dad finished his career with Marathon at Indian Basin Gas Plant in Artesia, NM. He was an active member of the Natural Gas Processers Association, presenting many papers about gas processing and the various gas plants with which he worked. After retirement, they moved to Kerrville in 1987.

While in Kerrville, he and Dorothy were active in Notre Dame Catholic Church and the Saint Vincent de Paul Society. Dad accrued hundreds of hours working at Saint Vincent’s and loved his fellow workers, many who became a second family to him after Dorothy’s death in 2009. Dad was also a 60-plus year member of the Knights of Columbus, taking his membership wherever he and mom lived. He served in most of the KC officer positions, including Grand Knight in several locations, and as State Delegate in New Mexico.

He also became a 4th Degree Knight. Dad taught math and science at the Notre Dame School for the middle school students for a couple of years. He coached basketball for the boys’ team, and he is still referred to as “Coach” by some of his former players.

Bill never met a stranger and could find a connection with just about everyone he met, especially if it involved dominoes. He loved traveling, especially if history or baseball were involved. Dad was an Astros’ fan from when he watched the Houston Colt 45’s play. After the Astrodome opened in 1965, he was there to see it. The last few years of Astros’ success delighted him, and he followed them faithfully up to his death. Jose Altuve’s homerun to clinch the American League pennant on Dad’s last day on earth would have thrilled him.

As a young man, he played baseball whenever and with whomever he could. Later, he switched to slow pitch softball, just so he could still be on the baseball diamond. He played into his late 60’s with the Senior Olympic teams in Kerrville. Dad and Mom traveled extensively after retirement until Mom could no longer travel.

They went to Europe several times for family reunions. They loved going on bus trips and going to Elderhostel events around the country. Dad also loved the Texas A&I Javelinas and served on the alumnae board when the school changed from A&I to Texas A&M-Kingsville. While not delighted at the name change, he helped with the transition and encouraged others to embrace the change. He and Mom loved traveling to Kingsville and the Valley to attend functions and made many good friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and one sister. He is survived by sisters Arliss Treybig of El Campo and Ina Johnson of Tomball and numerous cousins and nieces and nephews. He is also survived by children Gayle Treybig Banschbach (Michael) of Midland, William Mark Treybig (Kathy) of Richmond, Gregg Treybig (Michelle) of Cedar Park, Patrick Treybig of Lake Jackson, and Ellen Treybig of Pflugerville. Also, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren remain to hear the retelling of the stories of Dad’s fictional adventures that enthralled his children.

Funeral Mass will be at Notre Dame Catholic Church, Kerrville, Texas, on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. with the Rosary preceding at 12:30 p.m. The family would like to especially thank the past and present staff at Brookdale Assisted Living, who took such loving care of “Coach” the past four years.

