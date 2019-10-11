Andrew A. Miciotto

Andrew A. Miciotto, 88 of Kerrville, passed away Oct. 10, 2019 in Kerrville.

Rosary will be held at 6 PM, Sunday, Octl. 13, 2019 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Mass will be held at 2 PM, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Kerrville with Aux. Bishop Michael Boulette as celebrant.

He was born March 2, 1931 in Shreveport, LA to Sam and Emanuello Miciotto.

He attended Fair Park High School where he excelled in football, baseball and track. He went to college in Charleston, SC at The Citadel. He also went to Air Conditioning and Refrigeration schools in Evansville, IN and Chicago, IL.

Andrew lived in Shreveport for 45 years before moving to Houston, TX with United Gas Pipe Line Company where he worked for 38 years as a Building Engineer, Chief Building Engineer and Manager of Facilities, before retiring in November of 1991. He worked many years in the Air Conditioning and Refrigeration field. He is a past member of the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Engineers.

Andrew served in the United States Army Combat Engineers in Alaska and Seoul, Korea. While serving in Fairbanks, AK and attached to the Air Force, he had an opportunity to fly over the North Pole.

Andrew met the love of his life, Barbara D. Costello and they married on October 20, 1955. In 1997, Andrew and Barbara moved to Kerrville to make their home in the Texas Hill Country. Andrew was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to be in the outdoors.

Andrew and Barbara traveled to several places in the United States and around the world, including Alaska, Canada, France, Italy, Sicily, Germany, The Holy Lands, Czech Republic and Hawaii.

He was a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Emanuello Miciotto; two sisters, Rosine Sorenson and Josie Daughety.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara of Kerrville; one sister, Rita Lake of Houston; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be given to St. Jude’s or a charity of your choice.

