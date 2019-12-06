Mary Inez Wallace Rouse

Mary Inez Wallace Rouse passed away Dec. 2, 2019. She was 99 years old.

A graveside service was held on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Center Point Cemetery.

She was born May 31, 1920 in Santa Anna, Texas to Dock “D. L.” and Minnie Wallace.

Inez was raised on a farm in Santa Anna, she was one of 8 children. She married William Raymond Rouse in 1944. Raymond was a carpenter and they traveled building V.A. Hospitals. They settled in the Hill Country after the V.A. Hospital in Kerrville was completed. They had two children, Dee and Jim.

Inez was a member of the First Baptist Church in Center Point, a member of the Lady’s Red Hat Club, Meal on Wheels Volunteer and the Home Extension Club. Inez was an amazing cook, seamstress, quilter, and could make anything with yarn. She was known for her bright orange toboggans, her buttermilk pies and tins full of cookies.

She was the greatest mom, grandma, Mimi, great-grandma, and great-great-grandma that anyone could have asked for. She always made sure we had full stomachs, Jesus in our lives and lots of love in our hearts. She will be greatly missed.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William Raymond Rouse; and her daughter, Delores Stevens.

She is survived by her son, James Ray Rouse (Judy); son-in-law, Charles Stevens of Kerrville, Texas; grandchildren, Brian Stevens (Kathy) of Kerrville, Texas, Tracy Rouse of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Mark Stevens of San Antonio, Texas; great-grandchildren, Cody Benishek, Brent and Brandy Stevens and Scott Stevens all of Kerrville, Texas, Aaron Bohnert of Corpus Christi, Texas, Ryan Bohnert (Lisa) of Pleasanton, Texas, Sydney Sheffield (Elijah) of Saint Helena, South Carolina, Cheyenne Riebschlaeger of San Antonio, Texas and Taylor Bloom of Kerrville, Texas; great-great-grandchildren, Noah, Mason, and Morgan Bohnert, and Ava and Sadie Sheffield.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville