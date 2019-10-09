Rita Guerra

Rita Guerra, age 79, of Kerrville, Texas passed away on Oct. 7, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.

She was born in Kenedy, Texas to Leopoldo Ochoa and Felipa Munoz on May 22, 1940.

Rita is preceded in death by her father, Leopoldo Ochoa, her mother, Felipa Munoz, and her son, Willie Guerra. Rita will be forever remembered by her children, Gilbert Villanueva, Dr. Rita Gigi Villanueva, M.D., Connie Kubesch, Ida Horton (Mark), Marina Loper (Randy), Mary Martinez (Emmanuel), 13 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Leopoldo Ochoa (Alma) and sister, Maria Gutierrez (Sergio).

One of Rita’s biggest passions was gardening where she spent countless hours caring for the most delicate potted flowers, her gardenias and other garden shrubbery and even to her giant, weeping willow tree. She was very proud to have been recognized by the community with the Kerr County Beautification Award.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville