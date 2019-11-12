Celia Arlyne Christopherson

Celia Arlyne Christopherson went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 11, 2019 at a local nursing facility.

A memorial service will be held at Grimes Funeral Chapels on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2019 at 2 p.m., officiated by Pastor John Wheat.

She was born on April 28, 1937 in Pasadena, Calif. to Riley and Yvonne Young Siders.

She was a member of the Jubilee Class at Trinity Baptist Church in Kerrville.

She is survived by her husband, A.A. "Chris" Christopherson; daughters, Debra and Lance Rumfield of Spring, Texas, and Sherry Box of San Marcos, Texas; step-son, Allen and Becky Christopherson of Alpine, Texas; step-daughters, Dianna and Matt Deuel of Wiley, Texas, and Barbara and Jeff Bishop of Dallas; and grandsons, Timmy, Danny, William, Tyler, Alex, Jaryt, and Corey.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville