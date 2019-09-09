Janice Paul Hathaway

Janice Paul Hathaway, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at home attended by family and Peterson Hospice.

A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church at 800 Jefferson, Friday Sept. 20, 2019 at 3 p.m.

She was born in Roswell, N.M. on Nov. 11, 1929. Part of a pioneer family having settled here many years ago, her Grandfather, John Junuis Perry – JJ Perry, was a cattle rancher and a judge in Hempstead, Texas.

She was raised in Houston, graduated from Reagan High School and attended Sam Houston State College where she joined the sorority Philo’s and remained connected for many years to her sorority sisters. She was very active in the League of Women Voters in both Houston and California where she moved with her family in 1971.

She married William Martin Hathaway, Sr. on Sept. 9, 1955 in Houston after meeting at a picnic for singles at First Presbyterian Church in Houston. For the next ten to twenty years, she stayed busy raising their five sons and relocating to California in 1971 and then back to Kerrville in 1984.

She is survived by her three sons, Stuart Austin Hathaway, David Ross Hathaway and James Perry Hathaway; two step-sons, William Martin Hathaway, Jr. and wife Pauline, John Scott Hathaway and wife Nancy; grandchildren, Laura Kaslow, Travis Hathaway and Amanda Trometer; five great-grandchildren, Jared Hoff, Keelin Kaslow, Bailey Trometer, Grant Trometer and Colin Hathaway; as well as a sister, June Mulvey of Kerrville; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert C. Paul III (RC) and Corrine Perry Paul Eagen and brothers, Frank Allen Paul and Robert C. Paul (BP).

The family wishes to thank Peterson Hospice for their excellent attention to Janice and her needs in the final days of life. In lieu of flowers, etc. donations are encouraged to support Peterson Hospice.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville