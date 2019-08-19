Peter H. A. Blommers

Peter H. A. Blommers went to be with the Lord on Aug. 7, 2019 in Kerrville, surrounded by his wife and family.

A celebration of life service will be held at St. Paul’s Methodist Church on Saturday, Aug. at 11 a.m. Reverend Sheree Harris will be officiating.

He was born May 18, 1933 to Henry and Bertha (Van Esch) Blommers in Holland.

He and his family immigrated to Canada where he began his diving career in the Great Lakes. He later moved to the U. S. and established his own diving company, International Divers, in Long Beach, CA. His lifelong love of the ocean and passion for diving ultimately led him to Houston, TX to accept a Vice President position at the headquarters of Oceaneering International, a global diving company.

He later retired in the Texas Hill Country where he met his wife of 26 years, Pam Guthrie Jenschke. Peter loved traveling and he and Pam enjoyed many wonderful trips, especially to their favorite places, Providenciales, in the Turks and Caicos, and Colorado.

He is survived by his wife Pam, his three daughters, Susan Markland and her husband Curtis of Houston, Sharon Kleinfelder and her husband James of New Braunfels, Sheila Altman and her husband David of San Antonio, 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, his brother Dennis Blommers and his wife Sharon, his best friend and brother-in-law, Jack Kasbergen, brother-in-law Bill Guthrie and wife Bebe of Johnson City, sister-in-law Debbie Owen of Kerrville, brother-in-law CY Guthrie and wife Pam of Kerrville, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Mary Kasbergen, his brother Tony Van Esch, first wife Dorothy Blommers and mother-in-law Helen E. Guthrie.

Special thanks to all his nurses at Edgewater Care Center and Alamo Hospice of Kerrville. A special thanks to Donna Terry for her loving care of Peter at his home for over a year before he met his Edgewater family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Methodist Church Youth Group, 135 Methodist Encampment Rd, Kerrville, TX 78028, or the charity of your choice.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville