George Benjamin Keller

George Benjamin Keller passed away peacefully on Oct. 19, 2019 at his home at Tierra Linda Ranch at the age of 86.

A celebration of George’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Tierra Linda’s Ranch Pavilion, 3759 Oak Alley, Kerrville.

George was born in Wichita Falls, Texas to George and Fern Keller on May 8, 1933 the youngest of three children in the Keller Family.

His family moved many times in his younger years with George graduating from St. Gerard High School in San Antonio. Shortly thereafter he joined the U.S. Navy and spent most of his time in the Corpus Christi area. He married Connie Mae Hamilton at an early age and they had four children. After serving his time with the Navy he started working for IBM (International Business Machines) in Houston. With each promotion there was a relocation and George and his family lived all over the United States; including Nebraska, California, Texas, Connecticut and New Jersey.

George continued his education with IBM getting a Liberal Arts Degree from Pace University in New York City and being awarded a Sloan Fellowship with the Stanford Graduate School of Business, Palo Alto in 1973. He had various management and executive positions in IBM before retiring in Franklin Lakes, NJ after 31 years as the Vice President of Customer Service in the Western half of the U.S.

After retiring from IBM he became the Executive Vice President of the National Executive Service Corporation (based in NYC) a non-profit professional association for executives of the high technology companies. George moved his wife, Kathleen, to Cape Coral, Florida where NESC office was located. This position provided many travel opportunities establishing members all over the world. He was selected to head a delegation of hi-level technical managers to China under the umbrella of the People-to-People Program established between the U.S. government and China. Kathleen would often join George helping with yearly conventions in the U.S. and Europe.

After retiring from NESC and a brief boating trip to Bermuda George exchanged retirement for politics and was elected to the Cape Coral City Council, the largest water canal city in the world. As a council person he was heavily involved in all phases of municipal government helping to prepare for the rapid growth in Southwest Florida. After serving his ‘election promise’ one term it was time to do some RV traveling. In 2000 George and Kathleen made a permanent move to Tierra Linda Ranch outside of Kerrville, Texas.

Once settled in at the Ranch George became heavily involved with Community Outreach. His most significant accomplishment was taking a leadership role in building The Harper Library in Harper, Texas. He often said he felt this was one of his most significant accomplishments, and how much he enjoyed working with the wonderful volunteers to make this happen.

George is preceded in death by his parents; sister Patsy Barnhart and sister Gloria Hurt, both from the Dallas area. He is survived by his wife of 33 years Kathleen; children George Keller III/Pt. Arthur, Texas, Tom Keller (Linda Haarer)/Grand Rapids, MI, Elizabeth Gorab (husband Ron) /Leland, NC, Chris (wife Laura) Keller/Wallkill, N.Y. and his nine grandkids and two great grandchildren. He is also survived by his stepchildren Glen (Jennifer) Harnden/Algonquin, IL and Brian (Teresa) Harnden/Richmond Hills, Georgia.

In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution in George’s honor to The Harper Library, P. O. Box 74, Harper, TX 78631.