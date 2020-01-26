Beatrice E. Twiss

Beatrice E. Twiss, age 83, passed away Jan. 22, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

Visitation will be at St. Brigid Catholic church, 6907 Kitchener 78240 on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. with a rosary at 9:30 a.m. and a funeral mass at 10 a.m. A graveside service will follow at a later date at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

She was born on Aug. 29, 1936 in Port Lavaca, Texas to Jose and Isabell Elizondo.

In life she was a loyal member of St. Brigid Catholic Church, choir participant and participated in the Guadalupana’s. In her spare time she was an avid reader.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur R. Twiss, her daughter Beatrice Arzola, sisters, Mary Ross, Josie Cantu, and Janie Niewoehner ; and a brother, Jesse Elizondo.

She is survived by her daughters, Jordan (Heather Posey) Twiss, Diana Twiss, Peggy (Thomas) Plair, Carol Twiss, and Geraldine Rodriguez; sons, Arthur J. Twiss, John E. (Vickie) Twiss, Joe P. (Dee) Twiss, Richard R. (Dorothy) Twiss, and Kelly A. (Jennifer) Twiss; 28 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter; brother, Joe Elizondo Jr.; sisters, Sara Arispe, Rosa Pizzi, Emily Esgro, Alicia Padilla, Margaret Sanchez and Clara Elizondo; numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association in her honor.

