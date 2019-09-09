Louie Kathryn Remmel

Louie Kathryn Remmel, 100, longtime prominent resident of Guymon, Okla., passed away peacefully on Aug. 24, 2019 in Kerrville.

A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Sept. 14 at 220 Harper for residents there. All of Louie’s Kerrville friends are invited to attend.

Louie was born in Guymon on June 25, 1919 to Lola K. (Deakin) and Robert Lee Jackson. She was the youngest of seven children.

Louie married Charles H. Remmel Sept. 6, 1938 at Wichita, Kans., where they made their home until returning to Guymon in 1945. Louie moved to Kerrville in December 2012.

She is survived by her son, Kent (Angie) Remmel of Gruver, Texas, her daughter, Francie (Jim) Mans of Kerrville, four grandchildren, David (Carol) Remmel of Alexandria, Virg., Don Remmel of La Porte, Texas, Michelle (Danny) Spencer of Frisco, Texas, and Karen Rompot of Seabrook, Texas as well as eight great-grandchildren, Austin and Courtney Spencer; Andis Rompot; and Alexandra, C. J. and Nickolas Remmel, Alyssa Mertz and Leti (Ari) Shaps.

Louie was preceded in death by her husband of forty-nine years, Charles H. Remmel, her siblings, Leona Nash, Mildred Curtis, Robert Jackson, Pauline Groendyke, Clifford Jackson, Royal Jackson and her parents.

Funeral services will be conducted at the First Presbyterian Church in Guymon Monday, Sept. 30, at 10 a.m.

