Linda C. Wild

Linda C. Wild, 82, of Kerrville, passed away on Aug. 17, 2019 in Kerrville.

She was born in Houston, Texas to Hugh Baxter Cunningham and Bettie Gubus Cunningham on July 2, 1937. Linda met and married Vernon Wild in Houston.

Linda worked as a secretary for NASA/General Electric for 25 plus years. Through Vernon’s job with General Electric, they lived in Florida, California, and upon retirement, moved to Kerrville which they both loved.

Linda was preceded in death by her father, Hugh Baxter Cunningham; her mother, Bettie Gubus Cunningham; her husband, Vernon Wild; her brother, Allen B. Cunningham and sister-in-law, Jean M. Cunningham.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Rosewood Cemetery, Humble, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Methodist Children’s Home in Waco, First United Methodist Church of Kerrville, Kathleen C. Cailloux Humane Society of Kerrville, or “The Coming King” Sculpture Prayer Garden of Kerrville.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville