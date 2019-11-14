Mabel Bigham Daffern

Mabel Bigham Daffern, 106, of Stamford, Texas, passed away Nov. 13, 2019.

She was born near Abilene, Texas on Aug. 20, 1913 to George H. and Annie B. Bigham. She married Harmon Daffern on July 15, 1932 in Clovis, New Mexico.

She graduated from Plainview High School in Plainview, Texas in 1932

She worked for many years at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company with her husband in Stamford, Texas. She was a gifted china painter, an excellent seamstress, loved to bowl, was very competitive at bridge and all card games. She was a gracious host and a wonderful cook, welcoming visitors to her home almost daily.

Mabel Daffern was preceded in death by her parents, George and Annie Bigham; her siblings, James Merl Bigham, Josie Perl Bigham, and Orene Lucille Bigham Sanders Nelson; and her husband, Harmon R. Daffern.

She is survived by her children: Bob Daffern of San Antonio, and Pat Herring of Kerrville; five grandchildren: David Daffern; Joe Herring Jr. and wife, Carolyn; Sue Daffern Casteix and husband, Heath; Judy Herring Alexander; Jennifer Daffern Clark, and husband, Ron; 16 great-grandchildren; and 21 great-great-grandchildren, with another expected shortly.

Private graveside services will be held on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Highland Memorial Gardens in Stamford, Texas.

Memorials may be given to the Meals on Wheels program in your community.

The family wants to extend our sincere thanks to the caring staff of Hilltop Village, Kerrville, and to her kind roommate there.

