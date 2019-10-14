Barbara Ann (Lavely) Walsh

Barbara Ann (Lavely) Walsh, 72, of Kerrville passed away on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

The Funeral Services will be held at Trinity Baptist Church in Kerrville, Texas on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at 11 a.m.. The graveside service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Whitesboro, Texas.

She was born in Roswell, New Mexico to Donald Arthur Lavely and Addie Florine (Tays) Lavely on May 20, 1947. She grew up in Roswell, except for one year that she lived in Midland, Texas. Barbara attended school at Roswell High School and graduated in 1965. Barbara married Donald Wayne Walsh on May 21, 1966, in Roswell, New Mexico.

Barbara participated in Beta Sigma Phi, a non-academic sorority formed for the social, cultural, and civic enrichment of its members. Beta Sigma Phi incorporates service as part of its activities. Barbara also enjoyed knitting, using crochet to make throws; and she thoroughly loved to read.

Barbara worked different jobs through the years. However, she had to stop working at her last job (the Kerrville Daily Times) after being diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease. She also found great joy in working with bed-babies at Trinity Baptist Church. She loved her church family a great deal. She was homebound for the past 10 years of her life.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Donald Lavely and Florine Gregg, as well as numerous Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Donald Wayne Walsh, Sr.; first son Donald (Donnie) Wayne Walsh, Jr. (Debbie); second son Bobby Dale Walsh; sister Cindy Smith; Grandchildren Hayden Walsh (Adrianna), Brittany Walsh, Carsen Walsh, Danica Walsh, Nick Ramirez, Katie Henderson (Devin), Sophie Lynch (Travis), and Lily Turner (Chandler); four Great-Grandchildren Benjamin and Connor Lynch, and Kinsley and Elizabeth Henderson; two Aunts, Betty Jean Tucker (Bobby) and Joyce Tays; nieces Nancy Rosson (James), Kay Bartolomucci, and Denise Rodely; lots of cousins, great nieces, and great nephews.

Our special thanks to Dr. James Young and receptionist Pat for the care they have given Barbara over the years. We also thank Peterson Hospice Nurse Jessie for the wonderful attention that she has given Barbara over the past few months, as well as the wonderful Peterson Hospice ladies who took care of Barbara's personal needs each week. It was very uplifting every time someone from Peterson Hospice came into our home.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that memorials be given in Barbara's memory to Trinity Baptist Church Building Fund at 800 Jackson Rd., Kerrville, Texas 78028; or to Peterson Hospice at 250 Cully Drive, Kerrville, Texas 78028; or to the charity of one's choice.

