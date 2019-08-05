Eleanor Joyce Hawley Dinsdale

Eleanor Joyce Hawley Dinsdale, 93, born Nov. 11, 1925 in Houston, Texas, passed away on Aug. 3, 2019 in Houston.

Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. A memorial service will follow on Saturday Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Committal will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery. All services will take place in Kerrville.

Joyce and her devoted younger sister Norma Jean grew up together and lived with their parents George Roy Hawley and Eleanor Sophie Hawley in Houston’s East End area.

Joyce and Norma attended Stephen F. Austin High School where they joined their beloved Scottish Brigade drum and bugle corp. Joyce first honed her leadership skills with this group of young impressionable girls. The sisters were active members long after their graduation and into their retirement. Joyce served as the brigade’s newsletter editor and made Scottish Brigade potholders and aprons for the group’s scholarship fundraisers.

Joyce continued her education by graduating from Massey Business College and studying at Texas Women’s University and the University of Houston.

In 1947, Joyce married Elmer (Tex) Dinsdale in Houston after he returned overseas from serving in World War II. Joyce and Tex settled in the Glen Brook Valley area where they raised their two children Charles and Jane in a house designed by Joyce. Joyce and Tex enjoyed 56 years together until his death in 2003.

In 1962, Joyce joined Boeing Aerospace as one of the first two employees hired in their Houston office, her boss being the other. Joyce began as a secretary and in 1972 earned her certified professional secretary certification. Her CPS certification was the beginning of a long and committed path of elevating the professional secretary’s role as an integral member of the business team. She took her commitment further by serving as the 1976-1977 Houston CPS chapter president and mentoring many other working mothers who followed in her path.

Joyce joined the National Secretary’s Association and Professional Secretaries International where she was very active at the national and international levels. As a member of the professional seminar team, she conducted workshops throughout the U.S. and Canada. As a member of the Education and Program Department, Joyce was chairman of the First International Symposium for Secretaries.

Joyce’s leadership and strong work ethic, along with her proven track record, enabled her to climb Boeing’s corporate ladder to become Houston’s first female executive. In her varied positions, she worked with NASA’s manned space program and directly supported multiple space missions. In one of these roles she supported the Space Shuttle Crew Safety Panel. Joyce took on many civic and volunteer roles in the NASA/Clear Lake area during her 25 years in the aerospace industry. She earned countless awards and recognitions including an honorary doctorate degree and life membership in 1977 to the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce. Joyce retired from Boeing in 1987.

Joyce and her younger cousin, Peggy Floyd, began an annual tradition of socializing with friends they made through their professions. These women were trailblazers in some of Houston’s most prominent businesses. Joyce named the group the “Whatever.” The Whatever group grew to well over 30 members and met for over 40 years.

In 1988, Tex and Joyce retired to Hunt, Texas in the Hill Country. Joyce designed their retirement home, Rocky Ridge, in Canyon Springs. Joyce insisted on living near her sister and brother-in-law who had retired and lived down the road at River Roost in Ingram, Texas.

Joyce’s older cousin, Josephine Floyd, taught her how to sew quilts by hand and quilting became her passion during her retirement years. A leader does not rest on her laurels long. As Joyce explains it, she formed the Sew & So’s quilt guild in 1988 and served as its “founder and self-appointed president.” She had a new circle of friends to lead in her new love of quilting. The Sew and So’s became her new family, one that she loved and adored. The Sew & Sew’s are still sewing strong today.

Joyce tagged along with Norma and joined the Hunt Garden Club and advised Norma during her two terms as president. Joyce was never a gardener; her role was to advise and support her younger sister as she always did. The Club honored Joyce and Norma with life member recognition.

Joyce was a member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Kerrville. She supported Tex, Norma and brother-in-law Bruce with their volunteer activities and created several quilt projects for the church.

Joyce is survived by son Charles Hawley Dinsdale and daughter-in-law Laverne Dinsdale of Magnolia, Texas; daughter Jane Dinsdale Frank and son-in-law Ed Frank of Houston; grandchildren Blake Hawley Dinsdale, Courtney Elizabeth Dinsdale and Ryan Wayne Frank; great-grandchild Hunter Hawley Dinsdale; brother-in-law Bruce M Bond, Sr.; niece, Rhonda Bond and nephews Bruce M Bond, Jr. and Michael Henry; two cousins, five great nieces and one great nephew.

Memorial donations may be made in Joyce’s name to Dietert Center, Meals on Wheels Program, 451 Guadalupe St., Kerrville, TX 78028.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.