Larry C. Geyer, 85, of Kerrville, passed away on August 27th 2019.

Visitation will be held Thursday Sept. 4, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapel of Kerrville. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2019 at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville. Frankie Enloe will be officiating. Burial will follow at The Garden of Memories.

Larry was born in Evansville, Indiana on July 30, 1934 to Corwin T. Geyer and Mary E. Geyer. Larry married the love of his life, Ila Rauch on September 3rd 1955 in Indianapolis.

Larry attended Purdue University and graduated in 1955 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He and his new wife moved to Fort McClellan located adjacent to Anniston, Alabama so Larry could serve in the Army Chemical Corps. After his term was completed, they moved to back to the Midwest, where Larry began his professional career. Larry began as a mechanical engineer at Link-Belt Corporation, and from there continued to grow in sales and management positions, with his final corporate job being Executive Vice President at American Savings and Loans. In 1984, Larry and Ila began ILG Enterprises consulting company where Larry helped multiple companies with their organizational development.

Larry is preceded in death by his wife, Ila Geyer, father, Corwin Geyer, mother, Mary L. Geyer, and brother, Bruce Geyer.

Larry is survived by his Son Ron Geyer, Son and Daughter-In-Law Mark and Jackie Geyer, Daughter and Son-In-Law Mary and Jac Hand, and Daughter and Son-In-Law Susan and Fred Sieker. Larry also is survived by his 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hilltop Nursing and Rehabilitation and Peterson Regional Medical Center for their care of our father during his final days. The family especially wants to thank Margaret Deese for her loving care of our father during the past 8 years. Her undivided attention helped to make his final years comfortable and happy. We knew he was always safe with him under her care.

