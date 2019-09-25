Carol Rich

Carol Rich, age 73, of Kerrville passed away on Sept. 25, 2019 in Kerrville.

Memorial services will be held at Trinity Baptist Church Sanctuary at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

She was born in Rowlesburg, West Virginia to Robert Carroll Craig II and Frances Harvey Craig on February 25, 1946. She married John David Rich on Aug. 1, 2001 in Las Vegas, Nev.

Carol attended high school in Corning, N.Y. and later Art School in Rochester, N.Y. She owned and operated a floral shop and nursery, Country Gardens, in Comfort for many years. She was beloved “Mimi” to her grandchildren who adored her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John David Rich and her parents, Robert Carroll and Frances Harvey Craig.

She is survived by her daughters, Robin and husband Gary Miears, Renee and husband Andy Holden, Jenna and husband Aaron Seymour; brother, Robert Carroll Craig III and wife Mickey; grandchildren, Kristen and husband Andrew Liskey, Brittany and husband Fabian Perez, Hunter and wife Taylor Miears, Cole Miears, Jayde, Ivy and Phoenix Seymour and Addison and Alexa Roark; great-grandchildren, Draeson and Arriona Perez, Iris and Willow Liskey.

Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America or Freeman-Fritts.

The family wants to extend our sincere thanks to her nurses and caregivers, Andrea Honeycutt and the caregivers at the Villagio of Kerrville, New Century Hospice and Helping Hands of Mother Theresa.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville