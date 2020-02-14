Ronald Alfred Vivian

Ronald Alfred Vivian, age 79, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Kerrville, Texas, with a family viewing beforehand. The burial service will be held at 2 p.m. that same day at Oak Rest Cemetery in Medina, Texas.

Ron was born on March 7, 1940 in Detroit, Michigan to Alfred and Mildred Vivian. Soon after his birth, the family relocated to Carrizo Springs, Texas where Ron grew up and graduated as valedictorian of his high school class. During this time, he also earned his Amateur Ham Radio license, played football in high school, and cared for his horse, goat, and a number of other beloved pets.

He went on to graduate from Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, then a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from University of Texas in Austin, and later earned his Juris Doctor degree from Santa Barbara Law Institute. Ron and the former Linda Horton were married on August 8, 1967, and they later adopted 3 children. While the family has resided in Virginia, California and Maryland through the years, Ron always remained a true Texan.

The family returned to Texas in 1992, and Ron and Linda relocated to Kerrville, Texas in 2002 to enjoy their retirement years. Ron was a loving husband, father and grandfather and his original sense of humor was appreciated by his family and friends throughout the years. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Linda (Horton) Vivian; their children, Scott Ronald Vivian, Paul Alfred Vivian, and Hannah Marie Vivian; as well as 3 grandchildren, Hal, Natalia, and Ruby Vivian.

The family would like to sincerely thank Peterson Hospice Care and their excellent staff for the loving and expert care that Ron received during the last few years of his life. The family would also like to express deep gratitude to the Dietert Center and their staff in the Take Five program for enriching Ron’s life for many years.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to Dietert Center or Peterson Hospice.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville