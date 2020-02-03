Dora Angermiller Fehlis

Dora Angermiller Fehlis was peacefully called Home Sunday, February 2, 2020 to join her Lord and Savior, and her beloved husband, Chester. She was 95 years old.

Visitation with family on Thursday, Feb. 6, 10 – 11 a.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville. Private burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Dora and Chester spent most of their life in Beeville where Dora worked as a Bell Telephone Operator and later as receptionist for Dougherty Properties. Upon their retirements, they moved to Kerrville in 1995. In 2014, they moved to Bryan to Carriage Inn Independent and Assisted Living. She moved to Greatwood Homes Dementia Care in December 2019.

Dora was born March 24, 1924 in Pawnee (Bee County), Texas to Charlie Ervin and Pearl Taylor Angermiller. She married Chester Fehlis October 25, 1944 in Beeville. He passed away Dec. 29, 2014.

She is survived by children, Chester Jr. (Jan) Fehlis of College Station and Shirley Sue (Steve) Pullin of Victoria; grandchildren, Stacey Carroll, Leslie (Todd) Dawley, Michael (Carrie) Fehlis, Kristy (P.J.) Hennessey, Kelly Pullin and Kacy Pullin; and 12 great-grandchildren. Dora is also survived by two sisters, Thelma (Cotton) Wolfe of Kerrville and Alma (Yeak) Skelton of Irving.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice or to South Texas Hospice of Victoria.

