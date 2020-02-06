Brian Elliot Kennedy

Brian Elliot Kennedy was born on July 4, 1961 at Forbes AFB in Topeka, Kans. He was relieved of his life on Jan. 28, 2020 at the age of 58, while fulfilling his job as a U.S. Postal Carrier in Kerrville.

A memorial service will be held at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville, TX on Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. and interment will be at Ft. Sam Houston in San Antonio on Feb. 14 at 9:15 a.m.

Brian was the son M. Jane Overfield Kennedy of Kerrville and the late Lt. Col. Edward C. Kennedy. He attended numerous schools and was a USAF Sergeant who served with honors during Desert Storm.

Brian was the father of Anthony C. Kennedy of Atlanta, Kristen Lynn Kennedy and Aaron Clay Kennedy of Phoenix, AZ. He is also survived by his siblings Keith C. Kennedy (wife Debra) of Atlanta and Therese Anne Kennedy-Watson (husband George) of St. Louis; nephew Jonathon R. Watson and niece Elizabeth A. Watson of St. Louis; aunt Lou Ann Boone of Little Rock, AR; uncle Hugh Elliott Overfield of Sarasota, FL; and numerous cousins throughout the states.

Brian was a beloved father, son, and brother, who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was a good friend with many and appreciated all the opportunities life offered and especially looked forward to great times with his children. He had a special dog named Ember and both were frequently seen enjoying fun times together.

The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the Emergency Services, Peterson Hospital Staff, and Brianʼs fellow postal carriers for their care and concern.

Memorials can be sent to his family or the Kerrville Humane Society.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville