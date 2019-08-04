Peggy Ann Teltschik

Peggy Ann Teltschik, age 75 of Kerrville, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at her home in Kerrville.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at Grimes Funeral Chapel in Kerrville. Burial will follow at Weimar Masonic Cemetery, Weimar, Texas at 3 p.m. that day.

She was born Oct. 11, 1943 in Pearsall, Texas to James Warren and Lillian Agnes (Avant) Stone.

Peggy went to school in Dilley, Texas and was the class valedictorian in 1962. She graduated from Incarnate Word College in San Antonio and then earned a Master’s Degree in Education from South West Texas State University in San Marcos. Peggy worked as a science teacher at Judson High School for several years before becoming a school psychologist and working in the Judson, Fredericksburg and Boerne Independent School Districts. Peggy loved gardening, renovating her home, sewing and quilting.

Peggy is preceded in death by her parents and son Randy Teltschik.

She is survived by her son Lonnie Teltschik and wife Sherri, brothers James Stone and wife Sandra, Timothy Stone and wife Kathy, and Thomas Stone and wife Sandra. She is also survived by her grandchildren Chase Page, Nichole Teltschik, Bryce Teltschik, Bradley Teltschik, and Megan Teltschik, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville