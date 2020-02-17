Helen Josephine "Josie" Poole Docos

Helen Josephine "Josie" Poole Docos, age 83, of Kerrville, passed away Feb. 4, 2020 in Kerrville.

A memorial service for Mr. and Mrs. Docos will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Rev. Frankie Enloe.

A private burial will be held later at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas.

Josie was born in Corpus Christi, Texas to John Clifton Poole (Jack) Poole and Elizabeth (Betty) Carpenter Poole on Nov. 8, 1936. She married Art Docos on Aug. 5, 1961 at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Kerrville.

Josie went to elementary school in Corpus Christi and junior and senior high school at Tivy in Kerrville, Texas. She attended the University of Michigan for three years and was the first woman to pursue a degree in Petroleum Engineering at Texas Tech University. She worked for the TXL Oil Company in Midland where she met Art in 1961. She and Art loved their English Sheepdogs, of which they had many over the years. She enjoyed reading and working crossword puzzles.

Josie also enjoyed camping and bicycle riding. She and Art participated in many bicycle rides over the years.

Josie was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Betty Poole. She is survived by her husband, Art Docos and two sisters, Janey Poole Priour of Kerrville, Texas and Jackie Poole of Ft. Davis, Texas. She is also survived by a niece, Becky Priour, and two nephews, Kyle Priour and John T Priour, all of Kerrville, Texas. She is also survived by seven grandnieces and nephews and their spouses and 14 great-grand nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Peterson Hospice and the Villagio for the care their nursing staffs provided for Josie during her last years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Peterson Hospice.

