Erminia “Minnie” Ozuna Villanueva

Erminia “Minnie” Ozuna Villanueva, age 95 of Kerrville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at home.

Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Rosary will be at 9 a.m., followed by Mass at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at Notre Dame Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

She was born Jan. 22, 1924 in Kerrville, to Salvador Jimenez Ozuna and Sara (Villegas) Ozuna. She came into this world in the same home she exited this world.

Erminia aka Minnie, Mom and the most important title she was blessed with, NANA. In her life she enjoyed playing baseball and riding her bicycle. She stood her ground with the boys she competed with. As wife and mother she became a great cook preparing everything "con mucho amor".

Nana was full of spirit, strong, independent, jokester and joyful in the challenges of her daily life. A gentle and loving spirit that she protected with her toughness until she got to know you and reveal her soft and tender heart in her own way.

Nana was her families bonus-ball in their lottery winnings leaving her family and all whom she touched as a blessing from our God.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ygnacio R. Villanueva; son, David O. Villanueva; sisters, Olivia O. Ayala and Oralia O. Bill and brother, David Ozuna.

Survivors include daughters, Gloria Ann Villanueva (Eloy Saenz) of Boerne and Rachel Villanueva Levi (Hovey) of Kerrville; son, Danny R. Villanueva (Susan) of Kerrville; sisters, Olga Ozuna and Rachel Morgan of Kerrville; grandchildren, Ricardo V. Villanueva (Michelle) of San Antonio, Brendan T. Villanueva of San Antonio and Danielle G. Villanueva (Izaak Garza) of Fredericksburg; great-grandchildren, Isaiah Daniel Villanueva, Amariah Garza, Avianah Garza of Fredericksburg and Miguel Ygnacio Villanueva of San Antonio.

Pallbearers will be Danny Villanueva, Isaiah Villanueva, Brendan Villanueva, Izaak Garza, Maldo Rodriguez, Miguel Limon and Raymond Limon.

The family would like to thank Peterson Hospice, especially Allison Elro, and to the private caregivers.

