Earline Lee Wilson

Earline Lee Wilson, born Aug. 20, 1951, passed away Jan. 29, 2020.

Survived by husband, Howard Wilson Sr.; children, Lora Lucas, Howard Wilson Jr., Clarence Wilson, Estasia Wilson, Jerimiah Wilson and extended family.

Services will be held at Gates of the City Church, Feb. 8 at 11 a.m.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.