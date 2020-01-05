Ruth Elaine Briley

Ruth Elaine Briley passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of Jan. 3, 2020.

A Celebration of Ruth’s Life will be held Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 7, 2020 at Bridge Church in Fredericksburg, at 2 p.m.

Ruth was born April 26, 1950 in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, to Leonard and Olga Graham. She grew up in Littlefield, Texas, and graduated from Littlefield High School in 1968.

Ruth married the “Love of her Life” Ron Briley on June 8, 1968. They began their married life in Ballinger TX, where they welcomed two sons Ronnie, and Russell. They then moved to Odessa Texas, and later to Gatesville Texas, where they welcomed a daughter Regina. When they moved to the Kerrville area, they found ‘home’. Ruth raised her family and also worked for the First Presbyterian Church of Kerrville as a Financial Secretary for 32 years. Ron and Ruth helped found what has become the Bridge Church in Fredericksburg and have worshipped there for the last 12 years. In recent years, Ruth has been extremely active with the local BSF (Bible Study Fellowship) Group, and cherished the time she spent with them.

Ruth is survived by her husband of 51 years Ron Briley of Kerrville, a sister Lenga Woodard of Ralls, a brother R.L. ‘Tex’ Graham of Comstock Park, Mich., her son Ronnie Briley (& wife Kati) of Miles, son Russell Briley (& wife Saundra) of Kenedy, daughter Regina Bridges (& husband Steve) of Selma, her grandchildren (and pride of her life) grandson Conner Briley of College Station, granddaughter Caleigh Briley of College Station, Texas, grandson Reagan Briley of Miles, and granddaughters Brilyn and Jacelyn Bridges of Selma, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in Ruth’s honor to the Mission Fund at Bridge Church Fredericksburg (bridgefbg.com) 224 FM 2093 Fredericksburg TX 78624-7668, or a charity of your choice.

