Charles Wesley Mooney

Charles Wesley Mooney, 91, of Kerrville, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at his residence.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Grimes Funeral Chapels.

Services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Rev. Van Boulware of Joplin, Mo.. Interment will follow at Center Point Cemetery.

He was born July 18, 1928 in Del Rio, Texas to Daniel Dewey Mooney and Floy Ada (Johnson) Mooney. On Sept. 2, 1949, he married Nellie Ruth Keith in Orlando, FL.

Charlie was an avid hunter and fisherman, He loved the outdoors. He was in the tile business for 50 years in the Hill Country area. He was passionate about his relationship with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Charlie shared the gospel to everyone he encountered or anyone who would listen. He is home now, with his Lord and Savior.

Survivors include his daughters, Marsha Kay Harms and husband Roy A. Harms of Bolivar, MO and R. Suzanne Boulware and husband Van E. Boulware of Joplin, MO; a son, Charles D. Mooney and wife Natalie of Kerrville; grandchildren, Justin Mooney, Sonia Mooney, Chad Boulware, Heidi Gisler, Heather Harms, Robbie Stolz, Marianne Stolz and Matthew Stolz; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville