Reginald Edwin "Ed" Warren, Jr.

Reginald Edwin "Ed" Warren, Jr. , age 90 of Ingram, Texas passed away on Oct. 24, 2019 in Kerrville.

There will be a private celebration of life for family and close friends at a later date.

He was born in Norphlet, Arkansas to Reginald Edwin Warren, Sr. and Mildred Madelyn Mobley on June 10, 1929.

Ed went to Smackover High School and later attended the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in geology. He married Sanda Lee Moore on Dec. 10, 1949 in Norman, Oklahoma and shared his life with her until her passing on Sept. 18, 2019.

Ed enjoyed a long career as a Geologist in Houston before retiring to the Hill Country in the 80’s.

Fueled by his love of community service, he could frequently be found serving local organizations and events such as the Peterson Hospital Board, Rotary, Junior livestock events, the Water Board and the Cowboy Artist Museum to name a few.

Ed is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Sanda Moore Warren.

He is survived by daughter, Stacey Warren Robinson, son Reginald Edwin (Wynn) Warren, III along with many extended family members.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dementia research or charity of your choice.

Special thanks to nurses and staff of River Point Memory Care and New Century Hospice for the care and compassion they have shared with our family over the past few months.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville