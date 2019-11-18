Wesley J. Patton

Wesley J. Patton, 82 years of age, passed peacefully on Nov. 14, 2019 in Kerrville.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday Nov. 23, 2019 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Pastor Mel Hardin of Sunrise Baptist Church of Kerrville, Texas. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery, Mountain Home, Texas.

Wesley was born in Paducah, Texas. He was born to Wesley Jackson and Mary Ellen Patton on Nov. 9, 1937. Wesley was married to Mary Ruth Flannery on Feb. 18, 1960, in Amarillo, Texas.

Wesley attended school in Amarillo, Texas. He was a member of the very first graduating class at Palo Duro High School in 1956. While in high school he participated in 4H and JROTC. Following high school, he transitioned to West Texas State University, where he obtained a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Agriculture. Following graduation from West Texas State, he moved with his wife and children to Michigan. Wesley worked for Detroit Edison Power company as an Electrical Engineer for more than 25 years.

Wesley is preceded in death by both his parents, as well as his beloved wife, Mary.

Wesley is survived by his daughters, Christina Burgos and husband Rudy, Tamera Villasana, and Kimberly Hamson. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Wesley Burgos, Ryan Burgos, Richard Villasana, Sara Villasana, and his great-granddaughter, Aubrey Burgos.

Visitation will take place at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville on Friday Nov. 22, 2019, from 6-8 p.m..

Pallbearers will be Wesley Burgos, Grandson; Ryan Burgos, Grandson; Richard Villasana, Grandson; Curtis Gion, Nephew; Allen J. Bolt, Cousin; Ted J. Seal, Nephew.

The family of Wesley J. Patton wish to extend our deepest most sincere thanks to Peterson Hospice team for their kindness and love during this most difficult time.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville