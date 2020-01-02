Floyd L. Carriker

Floyd L. Carriker passed away peacefully Dec. 21, 2019 after a short illness.

Services will be 10 a.m., Jan. 4, 2020 at Sunrise Baptist Church. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery in Houston.

He was born July 16, 1914 and lived in Kerrville since 2001.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was a 1st Class Pharmacist’s Mate during World War II.

He owned three pharmacies in Houston, Texas from 1945 until 1979.

He was a lifetime member of the Lions Club where he received many distinguished awards. He was a member of Sunrise Baptist Church in Kerrville.

He is survived by one son, George Carriker, and many nieces, nephews and step-children.

