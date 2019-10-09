William J H "Bill" Stone

William J H "Bill" Stone, age 86, of Hunt, passed away on Oct. 3, 2019 in Kerrville.

Memorial service will be held at the Hunt United Methodist Church on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 2 p.m.

Bill was a tall, dignified man, quite but with a warm generous personality and sharp wit that won over both friends and strangers throughout his life. He was devoted to his family and came to love sailing, boating, fishing and of course native plant/wild flower gardening. In retirement Bill had many close friends, was a devoted member of the Hunt Store Coffee Group, a consultant for the Hunt Garden Club school garden, active member and President (two years) of the Kerrville Native Plant Society, and proud member of a local AGGIE lunch bunch.

Bill started out in Pearland, Texas., born Dec. 28, 1932 to Gay R. Stone and Myrtle E. Cox Stone. Recognized as a bright student by a generous benefactor, he was able to attend Texas A&M University. He met a pretty young girl named Patricia Greenawalt in Angleton, Texas and they were married Dec. 31, 1953, recently celebrating over 65 years together. They had two children; a daughter born in College Station, Texas, the day before Bill graduated from A&M, and a son born in Columbus, Georgia, while Bill was attending Army Officer Training and Ranger School at Fort Benning.

Bill graduated from Texas A&M University with; Bach. of Science/Agronomy in 1955, Masters of Plant Breeding in 1957 and a Ph.D. in Phytopathology from Purdue University in 1963. Dr. Stone’s career began with the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, and the University of Arizona, Agricultural Research Station in Mesa, Arizona, while also serving in the U.S. Army reserves (Captain). In 1966, after gaining international recognition in a research project, he headed operations of a 200-acre agricultural research station for Upjohn-Asgrow Div., in Delray Beach, FL. He served nearly 30 years as an AG TECH services rep. travelling all over the country, with his family based in Boca Raton, FL, Plant City, FL., then McAllen, TX. Like many Texans returning home, Bill retired to Hunt, with wife Patricia in 1997.

He is survived by his wife Patricia (Trish), daughter Deborah Stone-Swanson (Jim Swanson) of Waikoloa, Hawaii, son Jack W. Stone of Columbia, Missouri, and grandson James Stone Swanson of Everette, Washington. Bill was preceded in death by his father, mother, sisters Bernice Pisklak, Lucille Garner and brother, Gay Stone, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorials (scholarship) may be given to the Texas A&M Former Students Association in the name of: William J H Stone ’55 https://www.aggienetwork.com/give/memorialgiving/.

