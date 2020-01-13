Billy Wayne McDaniel

Billy Wayne McDaniel slipped away peacefully surrounded by his family on Jan. 10, 2020 in a local care facility at the age of 83 years, seven months and 22 days.

Services for Billy Wayne will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville, with Pastor Danny McDaniel officiating. A private inturnment will be held at a later date.

Billy, or “Willie” as most people knew him, was born to Hattie May Jenkins and William Calvin McDaniel in Haskell, Texas on May 19, 1936, the 5th of seven children.

Billy and his family moved to Kerrville, Texas in 1939 where he attended public schools, graduating mid-term of his Senior year in 1955 to join the U.S. Army. He served from 1955 to 1956 when he was medically discharged.

Billy married Vickie Loraine Pence on June 6, 1958. To this union were born three children: Billy Wayne McDaniel Jr., Deanna Loraine McDaniel Parker and Timothy Wayne McDaniel Parker.

In the fall of 1967, it was love at first sight for Billy when he laid eyes on his “Sweet Baby” and on May 29, 1970 he married Edna Mae Guy. To this union was born Melanie Mae McDaniel.

Billy worked at a variety of places in Kerrville, including golf caddying, paper boy, delivery for the RC Cola route and quality control inspector for Mooney Aircraft Corporation. In 1978, he opened Security Finance in Kerrville and in both 1979 and 1980, received top manager of his area. He concluded his working career as a CNA for both the Kerrville State Hospital and the V.A. Medical Center where he retired in 1995.

Perhaps one of his proudest moments was when he was recognized by the Tivy Booster Club for being a “faithful fan” and not missing a Tivy Football game from 1969-1996. In 2008, he was interviewed by KVHC at half time about being Tivy’s “Super Fan” and in actuality, continued to go to every single home game until his health started failing in 2017.

Billy was predeceased by his parents, William Calvin an Hattie May McDaniel; his siblings, Pearlie Marie, William Thomas, Mabel Allene, Curtis Lee and Wilber “Mac” Leo; his infant son, Billy Wayne McDaniel Jr.; and his mother and father-in-law, Edward and Margaret Guy.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Edna Mae McDaniel; his son, Timothy Wayne Parker and his daughters, Deanna Loraine Wall and Melanie Mae McDaniel; his sister, Shirley Ann Beaver; numerous other grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews and last but not least, the absolute apples of his eyes, his twin grandchildren, Reagan Edward Derrick and Sarah Renee Derrick. He is also survived by two very special friends, Jim and Helen Favaron–for without them, he wouldn’t have made the last several years of games that he enjoyed so well.

A special thank you to the nursing staff on 3 West at Peterson Regional Medical Center, Dr. Paul Gravel, Peterson Hospice and two very special nurses at Riverhills Health and Rehab, Chelsie and Tambra.

If you would like to do so, you may make a contribution in his memory to The American Diabetes Foundation, The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America or to a charity of one’s choice. Also, please feel free to wear blue and gold and remember...TIVY FIGHT, NEVER DIES!

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville