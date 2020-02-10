Carol Keith (Roberts) Zabroky

Carol Keith (Roberts) Zabroky of Kerrville, passed away on Feb. 6, 2020 at home.

She was born on July 28, 1939 in Long Beach, Calif. to Parents Kenneth Rayner Roberts and Dorothy Theresa “Tess” Ferriss Roberts. She graduated High School in Balboa, Canal Zone where her father was stationed at Balboa Naval Station, Canal Zone Panama. On Dec 23, 1958 she married Alfredo Zabroky in Winterhaven, California.

Carol was a loving wife, nurturing Mom, and community volunteer, advocating for Individuals with Special Needs. Her amazing life reflected her spiritual beliefs, her unquenchable thirst for knowledge, and her boundless love for her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Al and infant son Alfredo, Jr.

Carol is survived by her son Robert Zabroky of Boerne; daughter Martha Zabroky, of Kerrville; daughter Suzanne and her husband Gerry Stoepel, of Kerrville; and daughter Christina Zabroky, of Kerrville. Grandchildren; Tracy Caddell Prairie of Lea, Texas; Jens Jasperson, of Seattle, Wash.; Travis Zabroky of Chincoteague Virg.; Zabrina Rowell, of Kerrville; Zackary Ridge of Winchester, Vig.; Austin Zabroky, of Boerne; Beau Ridge, of Winchester Virg.; Alexandria Seibert, of Kerrville; Landon Ridge, of Winchester, Virg.; Nathaniel Seibert, of Kerrville; and Jace Stoepel, of Kerrville. Great-Grandchildren; Aiyanna Ramirez, Jayden Ramirez, and Ambriella Seibert.

The family would like to acknowledge the compassionate care of Peterson Hospice during her long illness.

There was a private family ceremony per her request.

If so desired, memorial donations to the Jason Walford Memorial Foundation https://jasonwalfordmemorialfoundation.org/ or the Hill Country Youth Ranch https://youth-ranch.givingfuel.com/donations.

