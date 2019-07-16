Sadie Airel Simmons

Sadie Airel Simmons, 18, of Kerrville, Texas passed from this life on July 7, 2019 at her residence.

Memorial services will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Kerrville Funeral Home Chapel with Heath Way officiating.

Sadie was born Nov. 21, 2000 in Fredericksburg; and had recently graduated from Gillespie County High School. She was a very special and highly intelligent person who learned to speak Hebrew in school. After high school, Sadie worked as a cashier at Stripes on Memorial Blvd. She enjoyed crocheting making many blankets and hats.

She had a passion for interpretive dance and music, especially Marilyn Manson. She loved horses and was involved in barrel racing until she was diagnosed with Epilepsy. Sadie was an advocate for Epilepsy awareness, represented the cause by frequently wearing purple, and supported the Epilepsy Foundation. Sadie will be remembered for her forgiving nature and kindness toward all.

Those left to honor her memory include her mother, Tabitha Simmons of Bridgeport; father, Duston and Karina Haggerton; siblings, Mackenzie Keller of Fredericksburg, Adalee Simmons of Bridgeport, Cecilia Haggerton of Fredericksburg; grandparents, Cody and Connie Ackel of Harper, and John and Elisa Simmons of Bridgeport; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and many friends.

Those in attendance are asked to wear purple to support Sadie and Epilepsy awareness.

Memorials may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation.

