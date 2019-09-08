Charles Otto Fricano

Charles Otto Fricano, Kerr County resident, died on the morning of Aug. 29, 2019 at the age of 49.

A Celebration of Charlie’s Life will be held on Oct. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Crosswind Neighborhood Cove in Spicewood, Texas, parking on Crosswind Drive.

He had recently taken some time off from his successful career to travel. He had previously been top salesman at Clint Orms Engravers. Throughout his varied working life he always took time to help when something needed fixing. Wherever he worked he always managed to keep smiles on the faces of his co-workers. All of us who knew and loved him have spent the last week recalling his stories, many not fit to print in the paper.

Charlie was always on a journey. In recent years he spent much of his time outdoors, including a memorable trip last summer to Yellowstone National Park where he met up with many family members, and had a few close calls with grizzlies. But his greatest passion was music. He went to many concerts and was a particular fan of Todd Snyder and Neil Young. He was always recommending music, movies, and books.

Charlie struggled with difficulties that as he got older were not the real story. The real story is one of friendship, adventure, kindness, and always music. He was a very generous person.

Charlie is survived by his long-time partner and best friend Dawn Davis and her daughter

Courtney Leonard; siblings Margaret, Mike, Paul, Dan, Brenda and Tony; sisters-in-law Isa, Linda, Brandi, and brother-in-law Alan. He loved his nieces and nephews Brent, Sarah, Carley, Cade, Layne, Nathan, Iliana, Audrey, Sofia and TJ, his cousins Christine and Ted, his Mom’s sister, Aunt Jan, and his beloved Teta. He joins in the hereafter his Mother Nancy and Father Paul. Breer Griming Beeb. “Play a train song”.

