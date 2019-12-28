George David Vlasek

George David Vlasek, 89, beloved father and Pa-pa, ceased all physical suffering, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at home, with family at his side.

A celebration of life Memorial Mass will be held Friday, Jan. 17, 11a.m., at the Notre Dame Catholic Church. Lunch will be served immediately following.

A resident of Hunt, Texas for 70 years, he was born in Gonzales County, Texas, July 2, 1930. He was a graduate of St Thomas in Houston. He also attended Schreiner College, the University of Houston and The National Meat School of Toledo, Ohio.

A Korean War Army veteran, he served 1951-1953 with I Corps Headquarters Division, code name Jackson. Returning to Hunt, he met the love of his life, Mary Ann Davis, who was then working at Camp La Junta. They married April 12, 1958.

George was an active member of Notre Dame Parish. In the late 1960s he built the first barbecue pit on the parish grounds with the help of several other parishioners under the direction of Reverend Lawrence Walsh. The Notre Dame Festival’s first BBQ fundraising meal was underway. George loved the Notre Dame community and was also a Family Guild and Knights of Columbus member for many years.

He was a charter member of the Hill Country Arts Foundation, Ingram. He and several of his brothers planted trees on the property and spent countless hours volunteering their time to help make Edith McAshan’s vision a reality. He was a charter member of the Heart of the Hills Air Force Assoc as well and served at the Hunt School for many years as a voting poll official.

His love of cooking led him into a restaurant partnership with Raymond Oeland. The Cypress Inn in Hunt had a great run. He then started his own catering and meat-processing venture. For over 20 years, specializing in large-scale outdoor events for cattle and horse sales; he catered for the Longhorn Cattle Assoc., Brinks-Brangus, P & F Cattle Co., Shelton Ranches and many others throughout South Texas; once serving 2,000 people lunch and dinner in the same day.

George will be remembered for his love of cooking and nature: baking, BBQing, sausage making, hunting, fishing, gardening, tree cultivation (especially grafting), animal husbandry and his vast repertoire of knowledge on – well just pick a topic- he would gladly engage you for as long as you desired, if not longer.

George is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann and son Paul Gregory; parents and numerous brothers and sisters. Survivors are daughter, Catherine Sue (Chico) Fox of Hunt and son, Paul Dan (Abby) Vlasek, of San Antonio. Four grandchildren: Andrew (Grace) Fox, Christopher (Michelle) Vlasek, Robyn (Brian) Evers and Katelyn (Luiz) Ramirez. Three great-grandchildren: Logan Ramirez, Jemma and Caleb Vlasek. One brother, Louis (Bubba) Vlasek of Hunt and sister, Ann Chapman of Katy, Texas; as well as, many, many nieces and nephews also survive.

His deep love for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren was powerful and they will miss him always. However, he leaves his family with a rich legacy of jack-of-all-trades knowledge; love of God and country; respect for all nature and an unyielding love for our little corner of the universe in the Texas Hill Country.

The family thanks the following with heartfelt appreciation for their attentive care and assistance: The VA Home-Based Care Team, Peterson Hospice and caregivers Virginia Rodriguez and Denise Vlasek

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Notre Dame School, 907 Main St., Kerrville, TX 78028, Saint Thomas High School, 4500 Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77007 or Peterson Hospice, 250 Cully Dr., Kerrville, TX 78028.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville