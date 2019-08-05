Evedee Henderson Davis

Evedee Henderson Davis, born July 20, 1918, passed away on Aug. 3, 2019 at home at the age of 101.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, with the Rev. Mel Hardin officiating. Burial will follow at Nichols Cemetery in Ingram. Reception to follow.

Evedee was the fourth child of eight born to parents, John Levi Henderson and Mattie Henderson. Evedee was the granddaughter of earliest settlers of Kerr County, Howard and Narcissa Henderson. She attended schools at Sunset, the Divide and Ingram. She retired from the El Paso ISD where she was a lunchroom manager.

Evedee had many friends throughout her lifetime, many of them from her early days, and they maintained contact until her last days.

She enjoyed fishing and traveling, always interested in learning something new about the world. Fishing in Alaska, visiting New Zealand, Australia and Hawaii with brother Clyde, cruising the Bahamas, and trips to Branson were special memories. She was an excellent cook, seamstress, and quilter. Family was very important to Evedee. She especially enjoyed the Henderson Reunions held every year with a chance to visit her many and growing numbers of relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Irvin, Jack, Clyde, Jasper, Welton, Temple and sister, Hatty Sagebiel. She is survived by daughter, Merle Cavanaugh of New Braunfels; grandson, John David Luther and wife Carol Helliker of Houston; great-granddaughter, Danielle Luther of Little Rock, Arkansas; great-grandsons, Stephen Luther of Nashville, Tenn. and Christopher Luther of Houston; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Pallbearers will be Roy Henderson, Bill Henderson, John Alan Henderson, James Warren Henderson, Rusty Henderson and Mark Reeve.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Peace Lutheran Church, 1147 S. Walnut Ave., New Braunfels 78130; Meals For the Elderly, 310 W. Houston Harte Expy, San Angelo 76903; Sunrise Baptist Church, 1200 Broadway, Kerrville 78028 or to a charity of choice.

The family would like to thank Dr. Debra Andrado, Dr. Frank Rubacava, for their care over the years, Hope Hospice and special care giver April Mungle.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville