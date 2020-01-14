Nancy Lee White

It is with heavy hearts that we announce Nancy Lee White, of Kerrville, went to be with our Lord on Dec. 22, 2019, after a brief illness. She was surrounded by her children and went peacefully in her sleep. She was 90 years of age.

A memorial service celebrating Nancy’s life will be held on Jan. 18, 2020, at Saint Peter’s Episcopal Church, beginning at 2 p.m. Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville will be conducting the services.

Nancy was born on Sept. 20, 1929, in Mosheim, Texas, to Charles Worth Ward and Lora Belle Boone Ward. The eldest of three siblings, she was soon joined in the family by a brother, Charles, Jr., and a sister, Lora Janise (Jan).

During the early part of her life, Nancy lived in Bosque County, Texas, where the family owned and operated a cotton gin. In the mid-1930’s the family moved to Wichita Falls, Texas, where here father founded Ward Crude Oil. After graduating from Wichita Falls High School, where she was a cheerleader and a member of The Footlight Players Drama Club, Nancy enrolled at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. Nancy was very active as a student at TCU and forged many lifelong friendships while there. Her roommates and suitemates would meet once a year around the country for a reunion. They did so until the very last stages of their lives.

After leaving TCU, Nancy relocated to Dallas and became a flight attendant for Braniff Airlines. It was during this time that her brother introduced Nancy to his good friend E.B. (Ed) White, Jr. of Waxahachie, Texas, who became the love of her life. Ed and Nancy soon married, and this union produced a daughter, Janan, in 1955 and a son, Paul, in 1959.

Ed was employed as a landman for the Union Oil Company of California, and as such the family lived in numerous oil towns such as Roswell, New Mexico and Casper, Wyoming. In 1963, the family settled in Midland, Texas, where Ed established his own company. During the 35 years the couple lived in Midland, Nancy was a member of various PTA organizations and was a Sunday School teacher at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.

In 1997, Ed and Nancy fulfilled a long-standing dream of living in the Texas Hill Country, and moved to Kerrville. Although Ed passed away shortly thereafter, in January of 1999, Nancy embraced her new community whole-heartedly. She was a founding board member of the Precious Pebbles Foundation, a charitable organization that provides transitional living to chemically dependent women. She also served as an adviser to various other sober living facilities, as well as becoming an active member of Saint Peter’s Episcopal Church.

A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Nancy treasured her family more than anything. She was the backbone of her family and loved them fiercely. They brought her immense joy, and she was a bright force in her family’s, and all who knew her, lives. Nancy and Ed would take their grandchildren, Justin and Jacey, on individual trips every Summer. Those special trips, as well as all their family trips, became life-long, wonderful memories for everyone.

She was also extremely passionate about both TCU football and the San Antonio Spurs. Being the firecracker that she was, she was known to voice her disapproval at the television when either team was not performing to her satisfaction.

Nancy suffered from both COPD and emphysema in her later years. Most days, the simple act of breathing was a struggle for her. And yet, despite these difficulties she never complained, focusing instead on the many things for which she had to be grateful.

It is hard to put into words the impact and influence that Nancy had on those around her. She will be forever cherished and remembered for her grace, dignity, compassion, toughness, faith and wit. To put it simply, Nancy was a beautiful and unique spirit who loved her family and friends fiercely.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Worth Ward, Sr. and Lora Belle Ward, her husband, E.B. White, Jr., and her sister Lora Janise Ward Bomar. She is survived by her children, Janan White Little of San Antonio and Paul Winston White of Kerrville. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Justin William Little of San Antonio and Jacey Lee Morris of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and her great grandchildren, Lilah Jade Little, Jenner Walker Little and Olivia Belle Morris and her brother, Charles Worth Ward, Jr., of Wichita Falls.

The family owes a special debt of gratitude to Lourdes Lehman, who was by Nancy’s side as an aide and caregiver the last decade of her life.

The family would also like to express their thanks to the team of caregivers who aided and comforted Nancy during the last several years of her life. They include Cindy Ames, Virginia Rodriguez, Olga Dominguez, Sandra Nunez, Sally Wall, Edna Sifuentes, Tereasa Jackson Doty and Sandra Dubose.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville