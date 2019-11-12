Margaret "Maggie" Holley

Margaret "Maggie" Holley went to the Lord on Friday morning, November 8, 2019.

Born in Tulsa, Okla., she was a long-time member of Kerrville Notre Dame Catholic Church and a faithful servant to the people of God.

Maggie’s spicy comments and endless energy will be missed.

Her Mass of Christian Burial and celebration of life will take place on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Notre Dame Church at 10 a.m. The rosary service will take place before the Mass at 9:30 a.m.

Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville