Philip Harvey Zimmer

Philip Harvey Zimmer, age 85 of Kerrville, passed away Dec. 18, 2019.

We will celebrate Phil’s life at a service in the Spring in Minnesota.

Phil was born and raised in Minneapolis, Minn. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force and was a long time employee of 3M Corporation, from where he retired.

Phil and his late wife Mary were married for 47 years and had three loving children. He moved to Kerrville after Mary’s passing, where he met Susan Jefferson. Phil and Susan had a loving relationship for the remainder of his life. They spent summers in Wisconsin with family and friends fishing and enjoying his love of the outdoors.

As a “Winter Texan,” Phil pursued his lifelong love of carpentry and spent many hours volunteering for Habitat for Humanity in Kerr County. He was also an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Kerrville.

Phil’s love of life and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He leaves behind his long time partner, Susan Jefferson; son Dan Zimmer; daughter Dayle Zimmer Schultz, her husband Rick Schultz and her children Tyler Voss and Brady Voss; daughter Susan Zimmer Schwichtenberg, Dan Marquardt and her children Jacob and Derek; and sister Joanne Zimmer Carlson and her husband Lee Carlson.

In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate donations to Habitat for Humanity, Kerr County. www.habitatkerr.org

